Keppel REIT (KREVF) Price Target Increased by 24.48% to 0.80

The average one-year price target for Keppel REIT (OTCPK:KREVF) has been revised to $0.80 / share. This is an increase of 24.48% from the prior estimate of $0.65 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $0.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from the latest reported closing price of $0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keppel REIT. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREVF is 0.12%, an increase of 30.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 166,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,461K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,073K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,690K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREVF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,689K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,449K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREVF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,934K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,967K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREVF by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.