Keppel Q1 Net Profit, Excl. Items, Up More Than 25%

(RTTNews) - Keppel Limited (KPELY.PK, KPELF.PK), a Singaporean asset manager and infrastructure company, reported that its net profit, excluding legacy O&M assets, for the first-quarter 2025 increased by more than 25%, driven by strong and steady performance in the Infrastructure segment, higher contributions from the Real Estate segment, and stronger performance in Asset Management, which included a full quarter of contributions from Aermont Capital.

Recurring income, comprising profits from asset management and operations, made up more than 80% of Keppel's the first-quarter of 2025 net profit, excluding the legacy O&M assets.

Including the legacy O&M assets, net profit for the first quarter of 2025 more than doubled year-over-year, due mainly to lower losses from the legacy assets.

In the first three months of 2025, Keppel generated $96 million in asset management fees, 9% higher year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.