News & Insights

Stocks
KPLIF

Keppel Launches New Equity Incentive Plan

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust, through its Australian subsidiary IX Infrastructure, has implemented a new incentive plan for senior leaders that will go into effect on May 31, 2024. The 2024 Plan includes equity incentives through Restricted Equity and Long Term Incentive Plans, replacing the previous 2020 Plan upon its termination. It aims to motivate key personnel with equity grants that convert to ordinary shares during liquidity events.

For further insights into SG:A7RU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.