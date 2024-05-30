Keppel Launches New Equity Incentive Plan

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust, through its Australian subsidiary IX Infrastructure, has implemented a new incentive plan for senior leaders that will go into effect on May 31, 2024. The 2024 Plan includes equity incentives through Restricted Equity and Long Term Incentive Plans, replacing the previous 2020 Plan upon its termination. It aims to motivate key personnel with equity grants that convert to ordinary shares during liquidity events.

