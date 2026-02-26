Keppel (KPELF) Price Target Increased by 56.33% to 9.19

The average one-year price target for Keppel (OTCPK:KPELF) has been revised to $9.19 / share. This is an increase of 56.33% from the prior estimate of $5.88 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $12.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.23% from the latest reported closing price of $4.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keppel. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 26.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPELF is 0.11%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.93% to 108,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,373K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,020K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPELF by 22.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,624K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,508K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPELF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,674K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,379K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPELF by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,706K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,012K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPELF by 26.38% over the last quarter.

