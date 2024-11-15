Keppel Infrastructure Securities Gain Tax Concessions Approval

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure has successfully obtained a tax ruling from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, allowing its S$200 million 4.90% perpetual securities to qualify for tax concessions under the Qualifying Debt Securities scheme. This means investors in these securities can benefit from certain tax advantages, enhancing the appeal of Keppel’s debt issuance programme.

For further insights into SG:A7RU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.