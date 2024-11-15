News & Insights

Stocks
KPLIF

Keppel Infrastructure Securities Gain Tax Concessions Approval

November 15, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure has successfully obtained a tax ruling from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, allowing its S$200 million 4.90% perpetual securities to qualify for tax concessions under the Qualifying Debt Securities scheme. This means investors in these securities can benefit from certain tax advantages, enhancing the appeal of Keppel’s debt issuance programme.

For further insights into SG:A7RU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.