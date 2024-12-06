Keppel Infrastructure to Acquire Stake in Desalination Plant

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.
Keppel Infrastructure Trust is set to acquire a 50% equity stake in Marina East Water Pte. Ltd., gaining full economic benefits from the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant. This move, pending certain regulatory conditions, could potentially influence the value of Keppel’s units. Investors should consider the associated risks as market conditions fluctuate.
