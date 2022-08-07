Keppel Infra-led consortium to buy Eco Management Korea for $482 mln

Adds details on deal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Keppel Infrastructure Trust KEPL.SI agreed to buy South Korea's Eco Management Korea Holdings Co Ltd for about S$666.1 million ($482.0 million) in cash, the Singaporean firm said on Monday.

"Due to the fragmented nature of the South Korean waste management sector, (Eco Management Korea) serves as an ideal and suitable platform to consolidate the sector through additional acquisitions," Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) said in a statement.

Eco Management Korea is a waste management and recycling services provider and has six waste-to-energy plants and five sludge drying facilities located across South Korea.

KIT, Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund LP and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd will form a joint venture to facilitate the acquisition. KIT will pay S$346.4 million, or 52%, of the total consideration.

"The proposed acquisition is consistent with KIT's firm focus on sustainability and commitment to a low carbon future," it said.

In July, KIT and Keppel Corp KPLM.SI jointly committed 160 million euros ($162.58 million) for a combined 33.3% stake in a fund, which will invest in a portfolio of existing and future onshore wind energy assets across Norway, Sweden and the UK.

($1 = 1.3819 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

