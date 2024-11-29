Keppel DC REIT Gains Approval for Equity Fundraising

Keppel DC REIT (SG:AJBU) has released an update.

Keppel DC REIT has received in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange for its Sponsor Subscription Units, a part of its plan to raise approximately S$1 billion through equity fundraising. This approval is contingent upon meeting specific listing requirements and shareholder approval, marking a significant step towards enhancing its financial strategy.

