April 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Data Centres signed an agreement with Australia's Woodside Energy Ltd WDS.AX on Tuesday to evaluate the potential supply of liquid hydrogen to Singapore from Woodside's production facilities.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

