Keppel Corporation Wins Key Legal Battle in Jakarta

November 07, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited announced a favorable legal outcome as the High Court of DKI Jakarta upheld a previous decision, dismissing a lawsuit against its subsidiary, PT Kepland Investama, regarding land ownership in Jakarta. The court also ordered the claimant to cover the court costs, marking a positive development for Keppel’s operations in the region.

