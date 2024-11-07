Keppel Corporation Wins Key Legal Battle in Jakarta

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.
Keppel Corporation Limited announced a favorable legal outcome as the High Court of DKI Jakarta upheld a previous decision, dismissing a lawsuit against its subsidiary, PT Kepland Investama, regarding land ownership in Jakarta. The court also ordered the claimant to cover the court costs, marking a positive development for Keppel’s operations in the region.
