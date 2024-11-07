Keppel Corporation Wins Key Legal Battle in Jakarta

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited announced a favorable legal outcome as the High Court of DKI Jakarta upheld a previous decision, dismissing a lawsuit against its subsidiary, PT Kepland Investama, regarding land ownership in Jakarta. The court also ordered the claimant to cover the court costs, marking a positive development for Keppel’s operations in the region.

For further insights into SG:BN4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.