Keppel Corporation Liquidates Dormant Subsidiary Without Impact

Keppel Corporation Limited has announced the voluntary liquidation of its dormant subsidiary, Straits Properties Limited. This move is not expected to affect Keppel’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the year ending December 2024. Investors can remain confident in the company’s financial stability going forward.

