Keppel Corporation Liquidates Dormant Subsidiary

Keppel Corporation Limited has announced the voluntary liquidation of its dormant subsidiary, Faymont International Limited. This move is not expected to affect the company’s financial performance or net tangible assets for the fiscal year ending December 2024. Investors can rest assured that this decision will not impact Keppel’s earnings per share.

