Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I (KPELY) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 12.10

The average one-year price target for Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I (OTC:KPELY) has been revised to 12.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 11.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.29 to a high of 14.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from the latest reported closing price of 10.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPELY is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 62K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPELY by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

