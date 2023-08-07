Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I (KPELY) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPELY is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 70K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 8.03 to a high of $14.89. The average price target represents an increase of 3.02% from its latest reported closing price of 10.72.

The projected annual revenue for Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I is 8,334MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 56K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

