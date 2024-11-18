Keppel Corporation to Fully Acquire Rigco Holding

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited is set to fully acquire Rigco Holding Pte. Ltd. through a selective capital reduction exercise, consolidating its position in the offshore and marine sector. This move comes after the divestment of its offshore and marine business, aiming to streamline assets and reduce economic exposure over time. The acquisition highlights Keppel’s strategic focus on optimizing its investment portfolio for better returns.

