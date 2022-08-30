Keppel Corp to build $538 million hydrogen power plant in Singapore

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI said on Tuesday it will build a $538 million hydrogen power plant, the country's first such plant, in Jurong Island and has appointed a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T to construct it.

Keppel has reached a final investment decision for the 600MW Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant, which will initially run on natural gas but can transition to running fully on hydrogen.

The plant is expected to cost around S$750 million ($538.02 million).

Keppel has appointed a consortium that includes Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific and Singapore's Jurong Engineering to construct the plant. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries unit will also provide maintenance services for the turbine.

Keppel has been increasing its footprint in renewable energy, having invested in several wind energy assets in Europe in recent months.

($1 = 1.3940 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

