Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX)

Fintel reports that Kepos Capital LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.75MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 436.70% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virpax Pharmaceuticals is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 436.70% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76.

The projected annual revenue for Virpax Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.85.

Fund Sentiment

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.0664%, an increase of 29.5615%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 1,886,852 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sabby Management, Llc holds 1,054,400 shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059,383 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRPX by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 158,322 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,200 shares, representing a decrease of 28.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRPX by 34.12% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 100,875 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 66,223 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management LLC holds 19,012 shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,500 shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRPX by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval using its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac metered-dose spray film formulation being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular-envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop its PES200 product candidate to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its MMS019 product candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2.

