Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - Class A (SGII)

Fintel reports that Kepos Capital LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - Class A (SGII). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.20MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - Class A. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp - Class A is 0.0901%, a decrease of 5.4724%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 14,557,972 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,431,539 shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,000,000 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 927,514 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,800 shares, representing an increase of 38.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 68.26% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 898,630 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775,331 shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC holds 884,177 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868,438 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGII by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on companies undergoing transformational, transitional, or reorganizational business strategies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

