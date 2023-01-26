Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Iron Spark I Inc. Class A (ISAA)

Fintel reports that Kepos Capital LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Iron Spark I Inc. Class A (ISAA). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Spark I Inc. Class A. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Iron Spark I Inc. Class A is 0.1947%, an increase of 8.1736%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 15,993,237 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 1,161,500 shares

Millennium Management Llc holds 906,186 shares

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 750,000 shares

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 720,808 shares

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, Sa holds 645,000 shares

Iron Spark I Inc. Declares $0.05 Dividend

Iron Spark I Inc. said on September 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the most recent share price of $10.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.98%.

Iron Spark I Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iron Spark I Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are consumer brands with an enterprise value between $750 million and $3 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.