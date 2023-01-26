Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Brookline Capital Acquistion Corp Warrant (BCACW)

Fintel reports that Kepos Capital LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Brookline Capital Acquistion Corp Warrant (BCACW). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Capital Acquistion Corp Warrant. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 82.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Brookline Capital Acquistion Corp Warrant is 0.0006%, a decrease of 99.2034%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.52% to 14,978 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Destination Wealth Management holds 13,216 shares

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp Background Information

