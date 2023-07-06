Kepler Weber (B3:KEPL3) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 16.66

The average one-year price target for Kepler Weber (B3:KEPL3) has been revised to 16.66 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 14.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.74% from the latest reported closing price of 9.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kepler Weber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEPL3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.60% to 4,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,408K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 35.65% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 856K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 34.95% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 654K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 467K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 35.25% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 307K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 37.17% over the last quarter.

