Kepler Weber (B3:KEPL3) Price Target Decreased by 5.77% to 16.66

The average one-year price target for Kepler Weber (B3:KEPL3) has been revised to 16.66 / share. This is an decrease of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 17.68 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.77% from the latest reported closing price of 11.05 / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kepler Weber. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEPL3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 4,620K shares.

Other Shareholders

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,312K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 50.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 10.25% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 881K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 32.00% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 457K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 414K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 16.20% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 307K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

