Kepco US$ 5yr 144A/Reg S green bond FPG T+75bp

HONG KONG, June 8 (IFR) - Korea Electric Power Corporation, rated Aa2/AA/AA–, is marketing a US dollar benchmark five-year green bond at final price guidance of Treasuries plus 75bp, inside initial guidance of plus 120bp area.

The 144A/Reg S bond has expected ratings of Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P), and will price today.

The senior unsecured notes received orders of over US$5.3bn at final guidance and the issue size is expected to be capped at US$500m, according to an investor note.

Proceeds will be allocated to green eligible categories, in accordance with Kepco's sustainable finance framework.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.

Kepco has faced heightened criticism from global investors over its involvement in overseas coal projects. BlackRock asked for fuller disclosure of such activities, while a group of international investors, including APG Asset Management and Church Commissioners of England, urged the company to reconsider its plans to finance new overseas coal-fired power plants in late March.

Kepco is the near-monopoly operator of South Korea's electricity grid and distributes power it purchases from its power generating subsidiaries. The South Korean government holds a 51% stake.

