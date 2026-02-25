KEPCO Engineering & Construction (KOSE:052690) Price Target Increased by 38.70% to 148,750.00

The average one-year price target for KEPCO Engineering & Construction (KOSE:052690) has been revised to ₩148,750.00 / share. This is an increase of 38.70% from the prior estimate of ₩107,245.71 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩77,770.00 to a high of ₩199,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₩168,200.00 / share.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Maintains 0.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.62%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in KEPCO Engineering & Construction. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 32.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 052690 is 0.07%, an increase of 56.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.49% to 1,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 988K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 052690 by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing an increase of 35.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052690 by 98.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 34.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052690 by 165.14% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052690 by 88.36% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052690 by 29.25% over the last quarter.

