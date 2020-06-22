KEP vs. WEC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Utility - Electric Power sector have probably already heard of Korea Electric Power (KEP) and WEC Energy Group (WEC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Korea Electric Power has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while WEC Energy Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KEP is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KEP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.98, while WEC has a forward P/E of 23.63. We also note that KEP has a PEG ratio of 3.60. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WEC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99.

Another notable valuation metric for KEP is its P/B ratio of 0.19. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WEC has a P/B of 2.66.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to KEP's Value grade of A and WEC's Value grade of C.

KEP sticks out from WEC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KEP is the better option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.