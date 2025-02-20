KEP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Korea Electric Power Corp (Symbol: KEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.55, changing hands as high as $7.67 per share. Korea Electric Power Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.68 per share, with $9.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.66.

