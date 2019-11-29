Kenya's year-on-year inflation rises to 5.56% in November

World Markets

Kenya's year-on-year inflation rose to 5.56% in November from 4.95% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.40% from 0.28% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

