Kenya's year-on-year inflation rises to 5.56% in November
NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 5.56% in November from 4.95% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.40% from 0.28% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
