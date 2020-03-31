Kenya's year-on-year inflation falls to 6.06% in March

Adds rebasing

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI fell to 6.06% in March from 6.37% last month, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.18% from 1.80% in February, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The East African nation has enjoyed stable inflation, anchored within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5% in recent months, allowing policymakers to embark on an easing cycle last November.

The statistics office has rebased the year it uses to calculate inflation to February 2019 from February 2009, in order to better reflect changing consumer trends, it said on Monday.

During the rebasing, it dropped some items like video cassettes from the basket of good used to measure inflation, and replaced them with items like mobile money transfer fees and television subscription fees.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)

