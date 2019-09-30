World Markets

Kenya's year-on-year inflation drops to 3.83% in September

Duncan Miriri Reuters
NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI fell to 3.83% in September, from 5.0% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was -0.11% from -0.90% in August, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

