Kenya's year-on-year inflation drops to 3.83% in September

NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI fell to 3.83% in September, from 5.0% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was -0.11% from -0.90% in August, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)

