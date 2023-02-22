World Markets

Kenya's tourism earnings surge 83% in 2022, official says

Credit: REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

February 22, 2023 — 12:40 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

Adds earnings forecasts

NAIROBI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from tourism surged 83% in 2022 to 262 billion shillings ($2.08 billion) as the sector continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic slump, a senior tourism official said on Wednesday.

Earnings are projected to rise to 425 billion shillings this year, David Gitonga, the chief executive of the state Tourism Research Institute, told a news briefing, before increasing to 540 billion shillings in 2027.

($1 = 125.9500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.