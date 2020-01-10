Kenya's tourism earnings rise 3.9% in 2019

NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from tourism rose 3.9% last year to 163.56 billion shillings ($1.61 billion), thanks to a slight increase in the number of visitors, its tourism minister said on Friday.

The East African nation, which relies on tourism as a major source of foreign exchange and jobs, had 2.05 million tourists last year, an increase of 1%.

($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Duncan Miriri)

