Kenya's tea export earnings surge by almost a third in 2023

NAIROBI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from tea exports rose 30.76% to 180.57 billion shillings ($1.24 billion) in 2023, the Tea Board of Kenya said on Thursday.

Total production for the East African nation, which is the world's biggest exporter of black tea, increased to 570.26 million kilograms from 535.04 million, the regulator said.

($1 = 145.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)

