World Markets

Kenya's tea export earnings drop 16% in 2019 on low prices

Contributors
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenya's earnings from tea exports dropped by 16.4% last year to 117 billion shillings ($1.16 billion) as production edged down and average prices of the commodity slid, the industry regulator said on Friday.

Adds details

NAIROBI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's earnings from tea exports dropped by 16.4% last year to 117 billion shillings ($1.16 billion) as production edged down and average prices of the commodity slid, the industry regulator said on Friday.

The East African nation, which is the biggest exporter of black tea in the world, produced 458.85 million kilograms of the crop, down 6.95% from the previous year, the regulator Tea Directorate said in a report.

"Lower earnings were attributed to low auction prices," the regulator said.

The average price of Kenyan tea fell to $2.21 per kilogramme during the period, from $2.58 per kg a year earlier, the Tea Directorate said, attributing the drop to an oversupply.

Production is likely to increase marginally this year along with export earnings, it said. Some of the main buyers of Kenyan tea include Pakistan, Egypt and Britain.

($1 = 100.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed and Duncan Miriri, editing by Louie Heavens and Barbara)

((omar.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: omar.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular