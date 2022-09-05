Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential victory

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Aug. 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said, throwing out a petition brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and James Macharia Chege, Editing by William Maclean)

