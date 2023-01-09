Kenya's shilling weakens to new all-time low against the dollar

NAIROBI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened to a fresh record low on Monday due to increased demand for dollars from general goods importers, and was expected to lose further ground during the week due to pressure from oil retailing companies, traders said.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.60/80 per dollar, a new record low, according to Refinitiv, compared with Friday's closing rate of 123.45/65.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
