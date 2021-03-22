Kenya's shilling unchanged, seen weaker due to end-month importer demand

NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was unchanged on Monday, and traders said it was forecast to weaken due to end-month importer dollar demand.

At 0712 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/109.95 per dollar, the same level as Friday's close.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini;Editing by George Obulutsa)

