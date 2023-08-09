News & Insights

Kenya's shilling unchanged; FX demand from manufacturers eyed

August 09, 2023

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Wednesday but it was expected to lose ground during the session due to increased demand for dollars from the manufacturing sector, traders said.

At 0752 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 143.25/45 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's closing rate.

The shilling, which is down 13.9% against the dollar so far this year, touched a fresh all-time low of 143.30/50 on Tuesday before recouping some losses, Refinitiv data showed.

