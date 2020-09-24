Kenya's shilling inches down against the dollar

NAIROBI, Sept 24 - The Kenyan shilling KES= edged down on Thursday as demand for dollars began to build up ahead the end of the month when firms typically meet their hard currency obligations, traders said.

At 0839 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.40/60 per dollar, compared with 108.30/50 at Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by giulia paravicini Editing by Duncan Miriri)

