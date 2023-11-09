Kenya's Safaricom's H1 core profit drops by nearly a fifth

NAIROBI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR reported on Thursday a 19.1% fall in its earnings before interest and taxes to 41.45 billion shillings ($273.51 million) for the first half to the end of September.

The company, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J, said its group service revenue grew 9.9% in the period to 159.1 billion shillings

($1 = 151.5500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.