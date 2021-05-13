Kenya's Safaricom's FY21 earnings drop on impact of pandemic

NAIROBI, May 13 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom SCOM.NR, saw its earnings before interest and taxes slide to 96.2 billion shillings ($899.91 million) in the year to the end of March, weighed down by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, had reported earnings before interest and taxes of 101.5 billion shillings in the previous year.

($1=106.9000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

