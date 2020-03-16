Kenya's Safaricom waives some mobile money transaction costs amid coronavirus outbreak

NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom SCOM.NR said on Monday it will waive transaction costs on mobile money transfers under 1,000 shillings ($10) after the government said cashless payments can curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenyan president has encouraged people to use the service because it would cut down on the handling of cash. Kenya has three cases so far.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri;)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.