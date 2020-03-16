World Markets

Kenya's Safaricom waives some mobile money transaction costs amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters
Kenya's Safaricom said on Monday it will waive transaction costs on mobile money transfers under 1,000 shillings ($10) after the government said cashless payments can curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenyan president has encouraged people to use the service because it would cut down on the handling of cash. Kenya has three cases so far.

