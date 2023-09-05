Kenya's Safaricom signs $103 mln loan for sustainable projects

Adds details of deal, background

NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom SCOM.NR has signed a loan deal worth 15 billion shillings ($102.95 million) with domestic banks, the proceeds of which will go towards funding environmentally sustainable projects.

The loan, signed with a consortium comprising Standard Chartered Bank Kenya SCBK.NR, Stanbic Bank, ABSA Bank Kenya ABSA.NR and KCB Bank KCB.NR, has the option of being increased to 20 billion shillings, Safaricom said in a statement late on Monday.

The telecoms firm, which also has operations in Ethiopia, said in May its earnings before interest and tax fell 22% to 84.99 billion shillings in the year to March 31.

($1=145.7000 Kenyan shillings)

