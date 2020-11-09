Kenya's Safaricom sees lower core earnings for FY21

NAIROBI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom SCOM.NR expects its core earnings to drop by at least 10% in the year to the end of next March, pounded by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

The firm, which is part owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L and South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J, posted a 4.8% decline in its service revenue for the first half to 118.41 billion shillings ($1.09 billion).

($1 = 108.9000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Richard Pullin)

