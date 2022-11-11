World Markets

Kenya's Safaricom net income drops as cost-of-living crisis weighs

Credit: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

November 11, 2022 — 12:46 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

Adds core earnings, key business lines

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Safaricom SCOM.NR, Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, reported on Friday a 10% drop in its first-half net income, citing higher cost of living, rapid inflation and an expensive network rollout in Ethiopia.

The company, which is part owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said the income for the reported quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 33 billion shillings ($271.16 million).

Core earnings, which include interest and taxes, fell 11.5% to 51.2 billion shillings, the group said, as revenue from key business lines such as M-Pesa and data services grew at a slower pace.

It also blamed the drop on a cut in the rate it charges other networks for calls to its subscribers in Kenya, sending down revenue generated from calls.

"It (cut) is not inconsequential or trivial … it has a substantial impact on our business," Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said at an investor briefing.

Kenyan businesses were also affected by jitters over a presidential election in August.

Still, Safaricom retained its core earnings forecast of 87 billion-93 billion shillings, but lowered its outlook for the Kenyan business.

($1 = 121.7000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.