Kenya's Safaricom FY21 core earnings drop on pandemic fallout

NAIROBI, May 13 (Reuters) - Safaricom SCOM.NR, Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, posted a drop in its full-year core earnings as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cut revenue from financial services and calls, though it predicted a recovery based on second-half numbers.

The firm, partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said on Thursday its earnings before interest and taxes fell to 96.2 billion shillings ($899.91 million) in the year ended March 31, from 101.5 billion shillings a year earlier.

Safaricom said revenue from its M-Pesa financial services platform dropped after it reduced tariffs on small peer-to-peer transfers, in line with a government directive aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus through cash notes.

The drop was partly offset by an 11.5% jump in revenue from home internet services, as the population worked and studied at home for most of the year.

The company expects core earnings to rise between 105 billion shillings and 108 billion shillings in this financial year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said.

Safaricom set a final dividend of 0.92 shillings per share, adding onto an interim dividend of 0.45 shillings per share that was issued after the first-half results.

($1=106.9000 Kenyan shillings)

