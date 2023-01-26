World Markets

Kenya's Safaricom elects Adil Khawaja as chairman

January 26, 2023 — 10:28 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The board of Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR has elected Adil Khawaja as its chairman, the company said on Thursday.

Khawaja, who is a lawyer, replaces John Ngumi, who resigned from the board of the company that is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, in December.

He has previously served on boards of other Kenyan firms, Safaricom said in a statement signed by CEO Peter Ndegwa. These included Kenya Power KPLC.NR and lender KCB KCB.NR.

Among the projects he will help shepherd at Safaricom, which is the most profitable company in East Africa, is the scaling up of operations in neighbouring Ethiopia, after the launch of its network there last year.

