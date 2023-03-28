World Markets

Kenya's Ruto to deal with those involved in criminal activity during protests

March 28, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa and George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's President William Ruto on Tuesday warned he would deal with all those involved in criminal activity during Monday's protests, he said during a visit to Germany.

Police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday during a second week of protests against the government and high food prices, with one person shot dead in the western city of Kisumu.

In separate incidents on Monday, unidentified people vandalised a property belonging to Odinga's family and another owned by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who supported Odinga in last year's election, Kenyan media reported.

"My position as president it that the property, the life of everybody, Kenyans, and foreigners will be protected the government of Kenya," Ruto said when asked about the violent acts at Kenyatta's property.

"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book."

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin and George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

