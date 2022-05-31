World Markets

Kenya's Q1 growth estimated at 7.1%, full year forecast at 5.7% - central bank

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Kenya's economy is estimated to have expanded by 7.1% in the first quarter of this year, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow by 5.7% over the year as a whole.

Adds details

NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is estimated to have expanded by 7.1% in the first quarter of this year, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow by 5.7% over the year as a whole.

"We see a continuation of the robust growth we saw in 2021," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

The economy grew by 7.5% last year, rebounding from its first contraction in nearly three decades the previous year, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular