Kenya's Q1 growth estimated at 7.1%, full year forecast at 5.7% - central bank
NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is estimated to have expanded by 7.1% in the first quarter of this year, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow by 5.7% over the year as a whole.
"We see a continuation of the robust growth we saw in 2021," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.
The economy grew by 7.5% last year, rebounding from its first contraction in nearly three decades the previous year, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
