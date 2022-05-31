Kenya's Q1 growth estimated at 7.1%, full year forecast at 5.7% - central bank

Adds details

NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is estimated to have expanded by 7.1% in the first quarter of this year, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow by 5.7% over the year as a whole.

"We see a continuation of the robust growth we saw in 2021," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

The economy grew by 7.5% last year, rebounding from its first contraction in nearly three decades the previous year, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.