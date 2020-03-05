World Markets

Kenya's prosecutor fines five banks $3.75 mln for violations

Omar Mohammed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's chief prosecutor said it had entered into a "deferred prosecution agreement" with five commercial banks for violations of anti-money laundering laws.

The five, KCB Group KCB.NR, Equity EQTY.NR, Co-op Bank Kenya COOP.NR, StanChart Kenya SCBK.NR and Diamond Trust DTK.NR also paid a total of 385 million shillings ($3.75 million) for violating the laws, the chief prosecutor said.

($1 = 102.8000 Kenyan shillings)

