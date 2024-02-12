Kenya's proposed dollar bond gets initial pricing of 11.00% - IFR

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kenya's proposed new dollar-denominated bond issue has received an initial pricing of 11.00%, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

The East Africa nation offered investors a chance to exchange their holdings in a $2 billion bond that is maturing this June with a new issue that will mature in 2031.

The new issue, managed by Citi and Standard Bank, received initial pricing indications of 11.00%, IFR reported. The final pricing will be determined at the end of the transaction this week.

The banks running the book said demand for the bond stood at more than $3.6 billion as of 1324 GMT, IFR said, while the indicative pricing was 10.625%.

Kenya's return to the market is being viewed as a another sign that international markets are reopening for frontier issuers after a surge in yields locked them out since 2022.

"Wide open would be an overstatement but for the right name where the country is on the right path and commercial borrowing is still a small share of the debt stock, markets are becoming accessible again," said Graham Stock at Bluebay, an asset manager.

Kenya's public debt is estimated to have reached 73% of GDP by end-2023, the International Monetary Fund said last month, with debt service consuming about 55% of revenues.

Ivory Coast and Benin have successfully issued new dollar bonds this year.

Kenya's 10-year Eurobond that is maturing in June XS102895240=1M was trading with a yield of 8.95% on Monday, MarketAxess data showed, while that of its outstanding 2032 bond XS1843435766=TE was trading at 10.25%, according to Tradeweb data.

The prospects of Kenya successfully resolving the maturing dollar bond has boosted sentiment in the currency market and the shilling currency KES= has posted gains against the dollar since last week.

The news of its return to the market follows the conclusion of an enhanced funding deal with the International Monetary Fund last month.

Kenya Interest Servicing Costs https://www.datawrapper.de/_/p6Qdv/

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Additional reporting by Rachel Savage in Johannesburg and Marc Jones in London; Editing by George Obulutsa and Ros Russell)

